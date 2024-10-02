Short Interest in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Declines By 7.9%

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 366,400 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the August 31st total of 397,700 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 359,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.25.

In other news, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 4,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total transaction of $549,957.10. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 13,677 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,776,095.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 800 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total value of $88,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,925 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,069,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,198,948. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 7.0% during the second quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 7.7% during the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 73.3% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 68.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period.

BFAM stock traded down $1.98 on Tuesday, reaching $138.15. 232,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,068. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.26 and a 200-day moving average of $118.29. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a twelve month low of $71.65 and a twelve month high of $141.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 97.29 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $670.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.17 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 3.98%. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

