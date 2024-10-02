Short Interest in Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF) Expands By 7.9%

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the August 31st total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 109.5 days.
Amada Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AMDWF opened at $10.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.05 and its 200-day moving average is $10.04. Amada has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.98.
Amada Company Profile
