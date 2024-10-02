Short Interest in Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Increases By 6.4%

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,497,800 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the August 31st total of 14,562,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 202,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 76.7 days.

Air Canada Stock Performance

ACDVF opened at $11.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.52 and its 200 day moving average is $12.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 2.07. Air Canada has a 12-month low of $10.16 and a 12-month high of $14.91.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Air Canada had a return on equity of 188.94% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Air Canada will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

