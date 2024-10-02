Short Interest in Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) Grows By 5.1%

Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the August 31st total of 25,700 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Aditxt Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADTX opened at $0.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day moving average is $1.69. Aditxt has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $14.10.

Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($4.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. Aditxt had a negative net margin of 5,016.31% and a negative return on equity of 615.43%.

Aditxt Company Profile

Aditxt, Inc, a biotech company, develops technologies focuses on improving the health of the immune system through immune mapping and reprogramming. The company develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues.

