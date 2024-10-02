Short Interest in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Grows By 7.6%

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the August 31st total of 2,100,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 560,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

ACCO Brands Stock Performance

ACCO opened at $5.36 on Wednesday. ACCO Brands has a 1-year low of $4.36 and a 1-year high of $6.62. The company has a market cap of $512.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.85, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $438.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.73 million. ACCO Brands had a negative net margin of 10.15% and a positive return on equity of 13.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ACCO Brands will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACCO Brands Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at ACCO Brands

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is -111.11%.

In other news, SVP Pamela R. Schneider sold 19,166 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $104,838.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 243,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,127.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACCO Brands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACCO. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management increased its stake in ACCO Brands by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 31,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. DMC Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 23,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 118,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 13.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 63,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 7,495 shares in the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of ACCO Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

Featured Stories

