SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

SenesTech Stock Performance

NASDAQ SNES opened at $2.37 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 3.49. SenesTech has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $55.26.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.20) by $0.12. SenesTech had a negative net margin of 464.09% and a negative return on equity of 168.64%. The firm had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($84.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SenesTech will post -11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SenesTech

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. It offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

