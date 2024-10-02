Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR) versus ADM Tronics Unlimited (OTCMKTS:ADMT) Head-To-Head Survey

Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR – Get Free Report) and ADM Tronics Unlimited (OTCMKTS:ADMT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Semler Scientific and ADM Tronics Unlimited, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Semler Scientific 0 0 0 1 4.00 ADM Tronics Unlimited 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Semler Scientific $68.18 million 2.30 $20.58 million $2.79 8.06 ADM Tronics Unlimited $2.96 million 1.82 -$880,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares Semler Scientific and ADM Tronics Unlimited”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Semler Scientific has higher revenue and earnings than ADM Tronics Unlimited.

Profitability

This table compares Semler Scientific and ADM Tronics Unlimited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semler Scientific 25.62% 21.17% 19.40% ADM Tronics Unlimited -15.45% -47.04% -18.91%

Risk & Volatility

Semler Scientific has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ADM Tronics Unlimited has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.4% of Semler Scientific shares are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of Semler Scientific shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 73.0% of ADM Tronics Unlimited shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Semler Scientific beats ADM Tronics Unlimited on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Semler Scientific

Semler Scientific, Inc. provides technology solutions to enhance the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition. It also offers Insulin Insights, a software program that is used by a healthcare provider to optimize outpatient insulin dosing. The company's products serve cardiologists, internists, nephrologists, endocrinologists, podiatrists, family practitioners, healthcare insurance plans, integrated delivery networks, independent physician groups, and companies contracting with the healthcare industry, such as risk assessment groups and retailers. It offers its products through sales representatives and distributors. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About ADM Tronics Unlimited

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells electronics for non-invasive medical and other applications in the United States, Australia, Asia, and Europe. It operates through Chemical, Electronics, and Engineering segments. The company offers proprietary devices for use in diagnostics and therapeutics of humans and animals; and electronic controllers for spas and hot tubs. In addition, the company provides water-based primers and adhesives; water-based coatings and resins; water-based chemical additives; and anti-static conductive paints, coatings, and other products. Further, it offers water-based, adhesive and related topical formulations for use in maxillofacial prosthetic medical applications; and for professional makeup applications primarily for film, TV, and theatrical productions. Additionally, the company provides research, development, regulatory, and engineering services for the design, development, and manufacturing of medical devices, electronics, and other technologies and products, as well as medical electronic therapeutic technology. ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Northvale, New Jersey.

