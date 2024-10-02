SAP (NYSE:SAP) Price Target Increased to $252.00 by Analysts at Barclays

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from $251.00 to $252.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.58% from the company’s previous close.

SAP has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of SAP from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of SAP from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of SAP from $188.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.17.

NYSE SAP opened at $225.85 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $216.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. SAP has a fifty-two week low of $127.30 and a fifty-two week high of $231.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.46 billion, a PE ratio of 48.99, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.25.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SAP will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its position in SAP by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,947,613 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,537,251,000 after acquiring an additional 746,386 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SAP by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,086,658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,987,000 after buying an additional 26,031 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in SAP by 3.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 631,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,473,000 after buying an additional 22,438 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in SAP by 21.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 621,417 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,195,000 after buying an additional 108,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in SAP during the first quarter worth about $58,936,000.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

