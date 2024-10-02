Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 23,267 Shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Stock

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 23,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.61 per share, for a total transaction of $177,061.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,775,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,449,408.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 19,386 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.57 per share, for a total transaction of $146,752.02.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 31,988 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.52 per share, for a total transaction of $240,549.76.

On Monday, September 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 118,879 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.51 per share, for a total transaction of $892,781.29.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 315,074 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.47 per share, for a total transaction of $2,353,602.78.

On Monday, September 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 31,631 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.33 per share, for a total transaction of $231,855.23.

On Friday, August 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 30,643 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.32 per share, for a total transaction of $224,306.76.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 83,524 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.27 per share, for a total transaction of $607,219.48.

On Monday, August 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 36,418 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $262,937.96.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 83,903 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $583,125.85.

On Monday, August 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 13,283 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $90,722.89.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Price Performance

NYSE:BIGZ opened at $7.59 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.40. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 12 month low of $6.21 and a 12 month high of $8.25.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.0864 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.68%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sessa Capital IM L.P. boosted its stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 15.0% in the second quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 2,739,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,810,000 after acquiring an additional 356,372 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 24.2% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,495,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,173,000 after acquiring an additional 291,622 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the second quarter valued at $4,192,000. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the second quarter valued at $3,928,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 251.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 397,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 284,634 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

