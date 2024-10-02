Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.39.

ROIV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Roivant Sciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on Roivant Sciences from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

Shares of ROIV opened at $11.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 27.91 and a current ratio of 27.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.10. Roivant Sciences has a 52 week low of $8.24 and a 52 week high of $13.06.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.33. Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 2,991.75%. The business had revenue of $55.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 155.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Roivant Sciences will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $2,972,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 209,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,838.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Roivant Sciences news, Director Keith S. Manchester sold 368,052 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total value of $4,276,764.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,412,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,408,904.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 250,000 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $2,972,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 209,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,488,838.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,477,309 shares of company stock valued at $40,986,184. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Roivant Sciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROIV. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 18,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,506,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 17,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458 shares during the last quarter. Decheng Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,371,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 157,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

