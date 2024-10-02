Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Trading 2.8% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.8% on Monday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $11.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Rocket Lab USA traded as high as $10.14 and last traded at $10.05. Approximately 7,796,575 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 9,546,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Rocket Lab USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.68.

In related news, Director Michael D. Griffin sold 39,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $272,177.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,235.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 28,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $198,798.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 637,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,437,403.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael D. Griffin sold 39,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $272,177.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,235.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 130,521 shares of company stock worth $906,059 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RKLB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,000,578 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $119,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,789 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the second quarter worth about $5,469,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 217.1% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,284,060 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $5,277,000 after buying an additional 879,160 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 25.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,123,591 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $10,193,000 after buying an additional 432,501 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 6.6% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,297,073 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $30,226,000 after buying an additional 391,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $106.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.47 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 54.17% and a negative return on equity of 34.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

