Robert W. Baird Increases Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $90.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (up previously from $81.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Walmart from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Walmart from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.62.

Walmart Price Performance

Walmart stock opened at $81.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $653.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.85. Walmart has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $81.60.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $209,607,941.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 630,501,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,781,873,820.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $166,661.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 463,871 shares in the company, valued at $32,239,034.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $209,607,941.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 630,501,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,781,873,820.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,334,670 shares of company stock valued at $958,025,027 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Walmart

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Walmart by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,185 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 114,680 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,079,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,019,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 291,016 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $45,879,000 after purchasing an additional 12,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ROI Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $1,789,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

