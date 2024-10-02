RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) PT Raised to C$23.00

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.13.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.99. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$16.26 and a 12 month high of C$20.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 102.15 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.37.

RioCan is one of Canada’s largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at December 31, 2023, our portfolio is comprised of 188 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 32.6 million square feet (at RioCan’s interest) including office, residential rental and 9 development properties.

