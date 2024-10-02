Reviewing Stratex Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:STTX) & CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) and Stratex Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:STTX – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.2% of CNX Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of CNX Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

CNX Resources has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stratex Oil & Gas has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNX Resources 3 5 1 0 1.78 Stratex Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for CNX Resources and Stratex Oil & Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

CNX Resources presently has a consensus target price of $27.00, suggesting a potential downside of 17.33%. Given CNX Resources’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe CNX Resources is more favorable than Stratex Oil & Gas.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CNX Resources and Stratex Oil & Gas”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNX Resources $1.38 billion 3.63 $1.72 billion $5.52 5.92 Stratex Oil & Gas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CNX Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Stratex Oil & Gas.

Profitability

This table compares CNX Resources and Stratex Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNX Resources 26.64% 7.51% 3.69% Stratex Oil & Gas N/A N/A N/A

Summary

CNX Resources beats Stratex Oil & Gas on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers. The company owns rights to extract natural gas from shale properties in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio, as well as rights to extract natural gas from other shale and shallow oil and gas formations in Illinois, Indiana, New York, and Virginia. It also owns rights to extract CBM in Virginia, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Illinois, Indiana, and New Mexico. In addition, the company designs, builds, and operates natural gas gathering systems to move gas from the wellhead to interstate pipelines or other local sales points; owns and operates approximately 2,600 miles of natural gas gathering pipelines, as well as various natural gas processing facilities. It also offers turn-key solutions for water sourcing, delivery, and disposal for its natural gas operations and for third parties. The company was formerly known as CONSOL Energy Inc. and changed its name to CNX Resources Corporation in November 2017. CNX Resources Corporation was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

About Stratex Oil & Gas

Stratex Oil & Gas Holdings, Inc., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploitation, and development of crude oil in Kansas and Texas, as well as non-operated working interests in North Dakota, Montana, Utah, Colorado, and Kansas. The company is also involved in the sale of oil and gas. The company was formerly known as Poway Muffler and Brake, Inc. and changed its name to Stratex Oil & Gas Holdings, Inc. in May 2012. Stratex Oil & Gas Holdings, Inc. is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

