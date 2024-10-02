Research Analysts Offer Predictions for AutoZone, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush raised their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for AutoZone in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 25th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will earn $40.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $34.98. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $3,200.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for AutoZone’s current full-year earnings is $151.08 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for AutoZone’s Q2 2025 earnings at $50.31 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $156.26 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $174.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $201.00 EPS.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $48.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $53.31 by ($5.20). The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $46.46 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AZO. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on AutoZone from $3,394.00 to $3,341.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on AutoZone from $3,280.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AutoZone from $3,038.00 to $3,125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on AutoZone from $3,900.00 to $3,350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,169.38.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $3,173.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $54.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.71. AutoZone has a 12-month low of $2,375.35 and a 12-month high of $3,256.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,130.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,011.95.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 50.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

In other AutoZone news, VP John Scott Murphy sold 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,107.69, for a total transaction of $4,910,150.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,785,166.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

