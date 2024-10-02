Q4 2024 Earnings Estimate for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Issued By Zacks Research

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alaska Air Group in a report released on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.91. The consensus estimate for Alaska Air Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Alaska Air Group’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.88 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.07 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.26 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.26 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ALK. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Alaska Air Group from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $45.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.59. Alaska Air Group has a 1-year low of $30.75 and a 1-year high of $46.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.20.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALK. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,434,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 12,561 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 677,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,460,000 after purchasing an additional 258,210 shares in the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

