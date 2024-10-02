Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. Cut by Raymond James (NYSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 25th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.48. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.42 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ FY2025 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 50.44%. The firm had revenue of $299.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $66.50 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. CIBC increased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.63.

Read Our Latest Report on WPM

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $61.20 on Monday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of $38.37 and a one year high of $64.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a PE ratio of 47.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.78.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 47.69%.

Institutional Trading of Wheaton Precious Metals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WPM. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

(Get Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.