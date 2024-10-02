Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for IMAX Co. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:IMAX)

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for IMAX in a research note issued on Thursday, September 26th. Wedbush analyst A. Reese now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.29. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for IMAX’s current full-year earnings is $0.69 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for IMAX’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of IMAX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of IMAX from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on IMAX from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IMAX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

IMAX Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE:IMAX opened at $20.12 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.97. IMAX has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $22.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.11. IMAX had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $88.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMAX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in IMAX by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,454,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,847,000 after purchasing an additional 10,358 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of IMAX by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 364,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after purchasing an additional 77,966 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in IMAX in the fourth quarter valued at $5,287,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of IMAX by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 60,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in IMAX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 93.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

