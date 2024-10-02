Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (PMO) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 24th

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.4% per year over the last three years.

Get Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust alerts:

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:PMO traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $10.87. The stock had a trading volume of 103,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,338. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 1 year low of $8.57 and a 1 year high of $10.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.24.

About Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.