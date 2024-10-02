Philip S. Kurtz Sells 15,005 Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Stock

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) insider Philip S. Kurtz sold 15,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total value of $37,962.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,226.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BlackBerry Stock Performance

NYSE BB opened at $2.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. BlackBerry Limited has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $4.70.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $145.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.82 million. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 21.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on BB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on BlackBerry from $3.25 to $2.70 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. CIBC raised BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Cibc World Mkts raised BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on BlackBerry from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BlackBerry

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackBerry

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackBerry during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in BlackBerry by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares in the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management bought a new stake in BlackBerry during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackBerry during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackBerry during the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

About BlackBerry

(Get Free Report)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.