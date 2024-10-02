Peter M. R. Gaze Acquires 15,000 Shares of Marlowe plc (LON:MRL) Stock

Marlowe plc (LON:MRL – Get Free Report) insider Peter M. R. Gaze purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 309 ($4.13) per share, with a total value of £46,350 ($61,998.39).
Marlowe Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of LON MRL opened at GBX 328.83 ($4.40) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 436.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 482.13. Marlowe plc has a 52-week low of GBX 220 ($2.94) and a 52-week high of GBX 620 ($8.29). The stock has a market capitalization of £289.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2,344.64 and a beta of 0.44.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
MRL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 710 ($9.50) target price on shares of Marlowe in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 690 ($9.23) target price on shares of Marlowe in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.
Marlowe Company Profile
Marlowe plc provides compliance services and software in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Governance, Risk and Compliance; and Testing, and Inspection and Certification. It offers health and safety consultancy, risk and audit assessments, environmental, contractor management, and training services; and health and safety support services.
