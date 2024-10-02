Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Receives C$56.77 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$56.77.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.

PPL stock opened at C$56.61 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of C$38.79 and a twelve month high of C$56.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$54.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$51.13.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.99 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 11.89%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.3599756 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.66%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jaret Sprott sold 37,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.55, for a total transaction of C$1,965,933.60. In related news, Senior Officer Jaret Sprott sold 37,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.55, for a total value of C$1,965,933.60. Also, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 3,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.32, for a total value of C$213,251.68. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

