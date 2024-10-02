Patrick Belanger Houston Purchases 350 Shares of Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY) Stock

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Patrick Belanger Houston bought 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$46.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,145.50.

Calian Group Stock Performance

Shares of TSE CGY opened at C$46.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.88. Calian Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$42.88 and a 12 month high of C$61.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$48.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$53.09. The stock has a market cap of C$554.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.89.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C($0.04). Calian Group had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The business had revenue of C$185.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$196.67 million. As a group, analysts predict that Calian Group Ltd. will post 5.0379198 earnings per share for the current year.

Calian Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Calian Group’s payout ratio is 78.87%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Ventum Financial dropped their target price on shares of Calian Group from C$74.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Calian Group from C$76.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Calian Group from C$74.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Calian Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$74.00.

About Calian Group

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segment: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS). The company offers systems engineering, software development, integration design, embedded design, operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research & development solutions and services; environmental and radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training services; and sophisticated communication systems for the satellite industry, such as antennas, RF systems, decimator RF spectrum analyzers, in-orbit test systems, software defined solutions, operations and teleport services, transmitters, receivers, and modems.

Featured Stories

