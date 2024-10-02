Patrick Belanger Houston Purchases 350 Shares of Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY) Stock

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Patrick Belanger Houston bought 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$46.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,145.50.
Shares of TSE CGY opened at C$46.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.88. Calian Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$42.88 and a 12 month high of C$61.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$48.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$53.09. The stock has a market cap of C$554.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.89.
Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C($0.04). Calian Group had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The business had revenue of C$185.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$196.67 million. As a group, analysts predict that Calian Group Ltd. will post 5.0379198 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Ventum Financial dropped their target price on shares of Calian Group from C$74.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Calian Group from C$76.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Calian Group from C$74.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Calian Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$74.00.
Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segment: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS). The company offers systems engineering, software development, integration design, embedded design, operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research & development solutions and services; environmental and radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training services; and sophisticated communication systems for the satellite industry, such as antennas, RF systems, decimator RF spectrum analyzers, in-orbit test systems, software defined solutions, operations and teleport services, transmitters, receivers, and modems.
