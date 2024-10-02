New Horizon Aircraft Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOVR) Short Interest Update

New Horizon Aircraft Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOVR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 335,800 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the August 31st total of 313,700 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 706,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

In other news, major shareholder Dustin M. Shindo sold 102,000 shares of New Horizon Aircraft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total value of $83,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,537,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,801.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 133,000 shares of company stock worth $107,300.

Shares of HOVR stock opened at $0.42 on Wednesday. New Horizon Aircraft has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $12.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.24.

New Horizon Aircraft Ltd., an aerospace original equipment manufacturer company, focuses on designing and developing hybrid electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for the regional air mobility market. It is developing Cavorite X7, a hybrid electric 7-seat aircraft that can take off and land vertically.

