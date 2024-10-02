Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BTIG Research

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by BTIG Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $4.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 207.69% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nektar Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $1.30 on Monday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $1.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.31. The company has a market cap of $239.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.60.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.04). Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 133.64% and a negative net margin of 190.09%. The company had revenue of $23.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKTR. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 185.5% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,255,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414,712 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 232,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 46,126 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Lynx1 Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 2,068,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 139,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 28,338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 2b clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1 clinical trial to boost the immune system's natural ability to fight cancer.

