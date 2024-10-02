National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,120,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the August 31st total of 4,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Vision

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Vision during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in National Vision during the second quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in National Vision by 44.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of National Vision by 165,300.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of National Vision by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EYE shares. Barclays decreased their target price on National Vision from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on National Vision from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of National Vision from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

National Vision Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of National Vision stock opened at $10.69 on Wednesday. National Vision has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $24.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.61. The firm has a market cap of $839.82 million, a PE ratio of -11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.41.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. National Vision had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a positive return on equity of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $451.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that National Vision will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

