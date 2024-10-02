MTY Food Group Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.54 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:MTY)

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for MTY Food Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 25th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.54 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.56. The consensus estimate for MTY Food Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.29 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on MTY Food Group from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$54.43.

Shares of TSE:MTY opened at C$46.18 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$43.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$45.89. MTY Food Group has a 12-month low of C$40.45 and a 12-month high of C$60.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.95.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.14. MTY Food Group had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company had revenue of C$303.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$294.10 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

