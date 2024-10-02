McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) Reaches New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

McCoy Global Inc. (TSE:MCB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as C$2.49 and last traded at C$2.44, with a volume of 80968 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.36.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. McCoy Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.81%.

McCoy Global Stock Up 8.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of C$70.67 million, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.58.

About McCoy Global

McCoy Global ( TSE:MCB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. McCoy Global had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of C$19.91 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that McCoy Global Inc. will post 0.3003901 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCoy Global Inc provides equipment and technologies to support tubular running operations that enhance wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry. The company's products are used during the well construction phase for land and offshore wells during oil and gas exploration and development.

