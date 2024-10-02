Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.43.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on M. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Macy’s from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Macy’s
Insider Activity at Macy’s
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Macy’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Macy’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Macy’s during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.
Macy’s Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of NYSE M opened at $15.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.84. Macy’s has a 52 week low of $10.54 and a 52 week high of $22.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 514.33 and a beta of 2.11.
Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Macy’s had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Macy’s Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.1737 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,300.00%.
Macy’s Company Profile
Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Macy’s
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Why Lennar Stock Could Be the Best Play in the Housing Market
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- 2 Energy Stocks Fueling the AI Datacenter Boom
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Will Marinus Pharmaceuticals Be the Next Big Winner in Biotech?
Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.