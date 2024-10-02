Livermore Investments Group Limited (LIV) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 17th

Livermore Investments Group Limited (LON:LIV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, September 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This is an increase from Livermore Investments Group’s previous dividend of $0.03. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Livermore Investments Group Price Performance
Shares of LON LIV opened at GBX 42 ($0.56) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 39.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 35.23. The company has a market capitalization of £69.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 683.33 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 15.56, a quick ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Livermore Investments Group has a twelve month low of GBX 23.38 ($0.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 42 ($0.56).
Livermore Investments Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Livermore Investments Group
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- October’s Top 3 Stocks Revealed by MarketBeat’s MarketRank Tool
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Chinese Stock Surge: Should You Invest After Stimulus Boost?
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Why Lennar Stock Could Be the Best Play in the Housing Market
Receive News & Ratings for Livermore Investments Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livermore Investments Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.