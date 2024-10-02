Livermore Investments Group Limited (LIV) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 17th

Livermore Investments Group Limited (LON:LIV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, September 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This is an increase from Livermore Investments Group’s previous dividend of $0.03. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Livermore Investments Group Price Performance

Shares of LON LIV opened at GBX 42 ($0.56) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 39.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 35.23. The company has a market capitalization of £69.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 683.33 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 15.56, a quick ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Livermore Investments Group has a twelve month low of GBX 23.38 ($0.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 42 ($0.56).

Livermore Investments Group Company Profile

Livermore Investments Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily invests in fixed income instruments such as Collateralized Loan Obligations (CLOs). The company, formerly Empire Online Limited, was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Road Town, British Virgin Islands.

