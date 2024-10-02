Likewise Group (LON:LIKE) Trading 3.1% Higher After Dividend Announcement

Likewise Group Plc (LON:LIKE – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as GBX 16.50 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 16.50 ($0.22). 290,400 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 277,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16 ($0.21).
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a GBX 0.13 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%.
Likewise Group Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £40.88 million, a PE ratio of -1,875.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 18.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 16.85.
Insider Buying and Selling at Likewise Group
About Likewise Group
Likewise Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes floorcoverings and matting products for domestic and commercial floorcovering markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers residential flooring products, such as carpet, vinyl, laminate, LVT, and artificial grass products, as well as underlays and accessories.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Likewise Group
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Why Lennar Stock Could Be the Best Play in the Housing Market
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- 2 Energy Stocks Fueling the AI Datacenter Boom
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Will Marinus Pharmaceuticals Be the Next Big Winner in Biotech?
Receive News & Ratings for Likewise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Likewise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.