Likewise Group (LON:LIKE) Trading 3.1% Higher After Dividend Announcement

Likewise Group Plc (LON:LIKE – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as GBX 16.50 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 16.50 ($0.22). 290,400 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 277,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16 ($0.21).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a GBX 0.13 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%.

Get Likewise Group alerts:

Likewise Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £40.88 million, a PE ratio of -1,875.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 18.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 16.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Likewise Group

About Likewise Group

In related news, insider Anthony J. Brewer acquired 296,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of £44,522.55 ($59,553.97). In other Likewise Group news, insider Andrew Simpson bought 87,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of £13,087.50 ($17,506.02). Also, insider Anthony J. Brewer bought 296,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of £44,522.55 ($59,553.97). 37.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Likewise Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes floorcoverings and matting products for domestic and commercial floorcovering markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers residential flooring products, such as carpet, vinyl, laminate, LVT, and artificial grass products, as well as underlays and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Likewise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Likewise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.