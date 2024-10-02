LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMDP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.55

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMDP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.5547 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th.
LifeMD Stock Down 3.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ LFMDP opened at $22.08 on Wednesday. LifeMD has a fifty-two week low of $17.15 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.25.
LifeMD Company Profile
