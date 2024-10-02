Li Auto Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:LI)

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 34,239 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 49% compared to the average volume of 22,963 call options.
NASDAQ LI opened at $28.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.83. Li Auto has a 52-week low of $17.44 and a 52-week high of $46.44.
Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Li Auto had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Li Auto by 1,059.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 22,869 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the second quarter worth $257,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the 2nd quarter worth $478,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Li Auto in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,041,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC raised its holdings in Li Auto by 251.9% in the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 68,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 48,963 shares during the period. 9.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.
