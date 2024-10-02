LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.13.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TREE shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on LendingTree from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stephens lifted their target price on LendingTree from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on LendingTree from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on LendingTree from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on LendingTree from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Get LendingTree alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on LendingTree

LendingTree Stock Down 0.8 %

TREE stock opened at $57.57 on Wednesday. LendingTree has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $62.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market cap of $761.36 million, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.45.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.19). LendingTree had a negative net margin of 19.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $210.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LendingTree will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of LendingTree

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in LendingTree by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 71,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in LendingTree by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 6,467 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in LendingTree by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 292,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,182,000 after acquiring an additional 58,500 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in LendingTree in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in LendingTree by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree Company Profile

(Get Free Report

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.