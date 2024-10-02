Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Receives $47.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.33.

Several equities analysts have commented on KLIC shares. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

KLIC stock opened at $43.87 on Friday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 52 week low of $38.20 and a 52 week high of $56.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -36.87 and a beta of 1.38.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $181.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is -67.23%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KLIC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,841,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,943,000 after purchasing an additional 128,026 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,075,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,918,000 after acquiring an additional 291,787 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 671,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,040,000 after acquiring an additional 73,243 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 8.1% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 648,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,619,000 after purchasing an additional 48,590 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the first quarter worth $26,036,000. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

