Kiran Kumar Choudary Sells 51,924 Shares of Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK) Stock

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 51,924 shares of Rubrik stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total transaction of $1,630,932.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 493,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,496,437.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Rubrik Stock Down 2.5 %

RBRK opened at $31.36 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.14. Rubrik, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.34 and a 12 month high of $40.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RBRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Rubrik in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Rubrik from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Rubrik from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rubrik

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBRK. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rubrik in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Rubrik in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rubrik in the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rubrik during the 2nd quarter worth $406,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Rubrik during the second quarter worth $427,000.

Rubrik Company Profile

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

