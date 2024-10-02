Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.40.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Kilroy Realty from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Kilroy Realty from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Kilroy Realty from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

In related news, EVP John Osmond sold 2,628 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $105,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP John Osmond sold 2,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $105,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at $352,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $117,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,335.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the second quarter worth about $268,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Waterfall Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $1,309,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 13.8% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 92,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 11,222 shares during the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KRC opened at $38.27 on Friday. Kilroy Realty has a 12 month low of $26.78 and a 12 month high of $43.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.61.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $280.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.81 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 17.91%. Kilroy Realty’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.14%.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

