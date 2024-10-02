John R. Furner Sells 13,125 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total transaction of $1,063,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 606,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,123,611.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

WMT stock opened at $81.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $653.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $81.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 20,504 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth $2,924,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6.5% during the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 85,145 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 24.2% during the second quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 110,054 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,452,000 after purchasing an additional 21,478 shares during the period. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 46.6% during the second quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 15,205 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.62.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

