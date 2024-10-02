JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on JD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised JD.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Benchmark decreased their target price on JD.com from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.93.

JD.com Stock Performance

JD.com stock opened at $42.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.42. The stock has a market cap of $67.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.90. JD.com has a 1-year low of $20.82 and a 1-year high of $43.00.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The information services provider reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $8.57. JD.com had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $291.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that JD.com will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of JD.com

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in JD.com by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,210,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $179,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,605 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in JD.com by 9.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,456,263 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,887,000 after acquiring an additional 129,763 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion boosted its stake in JD.com by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 965,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,874,000 after acquiring an additional 29,159 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 234.0% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 106,013 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 74,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the first quarter worth about $22,920,000. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

