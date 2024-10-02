Ispire Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ispire Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 438,100 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the August 31st total of 412,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of Ispire Technology in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

Ispire Technology Stock Performance

ISPR stock opened at $6.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $353.07 million, a P/E ratio of -26.08 and a beta of 2.84. Ispire Technology has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $19.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.89.

Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $37.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.00 million. Ispire Technology had a negative net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 34.23%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ispire Technology will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ispire Technology

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ispire Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $969,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ispire Technology by 62.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 62,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 24,017 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ispire Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Ispire Technology by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ispire Technology by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,669,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,357,000 after buying an additional 809,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Ispire Technology Company Profile

Ispire Technology Inc researches, develops, designs, commercializes, sales, markets, and distributes e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products worldwide. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited.

