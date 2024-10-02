Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Short Interest Update

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the August 31st total of 1,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 313,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days. Currently, 7.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IBP shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $274.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.20.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Installed Building Products

Institutional Trading of Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products Stock Up 0.3 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBP. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the first quarter valued at about $96,248,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 1,328.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 197,526 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,107,000 after purchasing an additional 183,696 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 3,919.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 142,723 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,093,000 after purchasing an additional 139,172 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 395.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 143,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,446,000 after purchasing an additional 114,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 2,912.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,488,000 after purchasing an additional 72,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

IBP stock opened at $246.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 1.93. Installed Building Products has a 52 week low of $106.01 and a 52 week high of $281.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $227.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $737.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.86 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 44.93%. On average, research analysts expect that Installed Building Products will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Installed Building Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.84%.

About Installed Building Products

(Get Free Report)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.