Insider Buying: Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) CEO Buys 1,500 Shares of Stock

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Free Report) CEO Snehal Patel bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $21,945.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,536,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,993,172.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Snehal Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 5th, Snehal Patel bought 5,500 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.18 per share, with a total value of $72,490.00.

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Snehal Patel acquired 1,500 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.89 per share, with a total value of $23,835.00.

Greenwich LifeSciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:GLSI opened at $13.86 on Wednesday. Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $21.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.52 million, a P/E ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Greenwich LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:GLSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). Research analysts anticipate that Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Greenwich LifeSciences from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Greenwich LifeSciences

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Greenwich LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Greenwich LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Greenwich LifeSciences by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 223,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

About Greenwich LifeSciences

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is GP2, an immunotherapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.

