iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Short Interest Update

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 196,800 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the August 31st total of 182,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 170,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

iCAD stock opened at $1.53 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.49. iCAD has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.61 million, a P/E ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 1.51.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.03 million during the quarter. iCAD had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.59%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iCAD in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of iCAD by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 159,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 19,917 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iCAD by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 701,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iCAD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iCAD by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,604 shares during the period. 24.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of iCAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.

iCAD, Inc engages in the provision of cancer detection and therapy solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Detection and Therapy. The company provides ProFound AI for digital breast tomosynthesis and 2D mammography; PowerLook, a density assessment solution; and ProFound Risk, a breast cancer risk analysis.

