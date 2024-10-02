iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Short Interest Update

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 196,800 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the August 31st total of 182,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 170,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.
iCAD Stock Performance
iCAD stock opened at $1.53 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.49. iCAD has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.61 million, a P/E ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 1.51.
iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.03 million during the quarter. iCAD had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.59%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iCAD
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of iCAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.
View Our Latest Stock Report on iCAD
About iCAD
iCAD, Inc engages in the provision of cancer detection and therapy solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Detection and Therapy. The company provides ProFound AI for digital breast tomosynthesis and 2D mammography; PowerLook, a density assessment solution; and ProFound Risk, a breast cancer risk analysis.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iCAD
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Why Lennar Stock Could Be the Best Play in the Housing Market
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- 2 Energy Stocks Fueling the AI Datacenter Boom
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Will Marinus Pharmaceuticals Be the Next Big Winner in Biotech?
Receive News & Ratings for iCAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.