Ian Isaacs Sells 7,159 Shares of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) Stock

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Free Report) Director Ian Isaacs sold 7,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $98,865.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,249.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Greenlight Capital Re Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GLRE opened at $13.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.98. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $10.49 and a 1 year high of $14.31. The company has a market capitalization of $479.31 million, a P/E ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.86.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). Greenlight Capital Re had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $174.86 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenlight Capital Re

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLRE. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re in the second quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 37.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re in the second quarter worth $138,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 85.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 20,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 9,633 shares during the period. 41.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Greenlight Capital Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Greenlight Capital Re Company Profile

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, and energy, as well as other specialty products, such as aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.

