HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Insider Jonathan (Jon) Bingham Purchases 22 Shares

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan (Jon) Bingham purchased 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 682 ($9.12) per share, with a total value of £150.04 ($200.70).

LON HSBA opened at GBX 664.70 ($8.89) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £121.77 billion, a PE ratio of 755.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 659.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 664.48. HSBC Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 572.90 ($7.66) and a twelve month high of GBX 725.20 ($9.70).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,454.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HSBA shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 870 ($11.64) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 795 ($10.63).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

