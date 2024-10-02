HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Insider Jonathan (Jon) Bingham Purchases 22 Shares

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan (Jon) Bingham purchased 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 682 ($9.12) per share, with a total value of £150.04 ($200.70).
HSBC Stock Performance
LON HSBA opened at GBX 664.70 ($8.89) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £121.77 billion, a PE ratio of 755.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 659.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 664.48. HSBC Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 572.90 ($7.66) and a twelve month high of GBX 725.20 ($9.70).
HSBC Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,454.55%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HSBA
HSBC Company Profile
HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than HSBC
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Why Lennar Stock Could Be the Best Play in the Housing Market
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- 2 Energy Stocks Fueling the AI Datacenter Boom
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Will Marinus Pharmaceuticals Be the Next Big Winner in Biotech?
Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.