Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Receives $21.31 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.31.

Several research firms recently commented on HPE. Barclays upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total transaction of $1,643,346.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,758,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,680,400.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total transaction of $1,643,346.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,758,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,680,400.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $493,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,037. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14,953.2% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,189,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $490,925,000 after acquiring an additional 23,035,594 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3,228.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 8,825,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,831,000 after purchasing an additional 8,560,086 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,853,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,869,655,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777,901 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 336.7% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,269,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,384,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 2.5 %

HPE stock opened at $19.95 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $14.47 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The company has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.96%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Articles

