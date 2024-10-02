Head to Head Contrast: Standard Lithium (SLI) vs. Its Rivals

Standard Lithium (NYSE:SLI – Get Free Report) is one of 34 publicly-traded companies in the “Chemicals & allied products” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Standard Lithium to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Standard Lithium and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Standard Lithium 0 0 1 0 3.00 Standard Lithium Competitors 139 1276 1591 46 2.51

Standard Lithium presently has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 120.13%. As a group, “Chemicals & allied products” companies have a potential upside of 6.08%. Given Standard Lithium’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Standard Lithium is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Standard Lithium N/A -$31.35 million -6.91 Standard Lithium Competitors $6.64 billion $206.77 million 65.77

This table compares Standard Lithium and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Standard Lithium’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Standard Lithium. Standard Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Standard Lithium has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Standard Lithium’s peers have a beta of 1.78, indicating that their average share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Standard Lithium and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Standard Lithium N/A -15.67% -14.05% Standard Lithium Competitors -568.74% 5.73% -0.15%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.8% of Standard Lithium shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.4% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Standard Lithium shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Standard Lithium peers beat Standard Lithium on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Standard Lithium

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with area of approximately 150,000 acres located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd. in December 2016. Standard Lithium Ltd. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

