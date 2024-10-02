Head to Head Analysis: Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY) vs. Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU)

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) and Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Clear Secure has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leafly has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Clear Secure and Leafly, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clear Secure 1 1 3 0 2.40 Leafly 0 0 2 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

Clear Secure currently has a consensus target price of $29.20, suggesting a potential downside of 7.94%. Leafly has a consensus target price of $7.59, suggesting a potential upside of 295.31%. Given Leafly’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Leafly is more favorable than Clear Secure.

This table compares Clear Secure and Leafly”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clear Secure $613.58 million 7.20 $28.11 million $0.56 56.64 Leafly $38.10 million 0.12 -$9.50 million ($3.21) -0.60

Clear Secure has higher revenue and earnings than Leafly. Leafly is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Clear Secure, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.8% of Clear Secure shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.6% of Leafly shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.9% of Clear Secure shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Leafly shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Clear Secure and Leafly’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clear Secure 10.36% 35.33% 11.40% Leafly -16.61% N/A -29.22%

Summary

Clear Secure beats Leafly on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clear Secure

(Get Free Report)

Clear Secure, Inc. operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members. In addition, it provides RESERVE powered by CLEAR, a virtual queuing technology that provides users with the ability to book a dedicated time slot to go through security at the airport; CLEAR Verified, a B2B offering that extends secure identity platform to partners to create friction-free experiences for their customers; TSA PreCheck Enrollment Provided by CLEAR, as well as online renewal services; Atlas Certified, an automated solution to verify professional licenses and certification data across industries; and Sora ID that enables adding know your customer services to platform offerings, as well as virtual queuing technology that enables customers to manage lines. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Clear Secure, Inc. is a subsidiary of Alclear Investments, Llc.

About Leafly

(Get Free Report)

Leafly Holdings, Inc. owns and operates a platform to provide consumers with cannabis information and connects consumers to cannabis brands and licensed retailers. The company offers subscription-based marketplace listings, digital advertising solutions, and software as a service-based tools to cannabis retailers; and information, reviews, menus, and ordering and delivery options to its audience through its website and mobile applications. Leafly Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

