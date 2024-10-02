Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,610,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the August 31st total of 9,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Harmony Gold Mining from $5.80 to $4.80 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Shares of HMY stock opened at $10.84 on Wednesday. Harmony Gold Mining has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $11.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. Harmony Gold Mining’s payout ratio is 6.84%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 32.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 340,954 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after buying an additional 84,258 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 57,625 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 9,859 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the second quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 63.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,567,543 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $14,374,000 after purchasing an additional 609,971 shares during the period. 31.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

