Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 30

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 30 ($0.40) per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This is an increase from Hargreaves Lansdown’s previous dividend of $13.20. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Hargreaves Lansdown Stock Down 0.3 %

HL opened at GBX 1,111.50 ($14.87) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,797.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.66. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12 month low of GBX 676.40 ($9.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,169 ($15.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,100.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 979.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,342 ($17.95) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 671 ($8.98) to GBX 684 ($9.15) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Hargreaves Lansdown to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 1,035 ($13.84) to GBX 1,140 ($15.25) in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,048.20 ($14.02).

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; fund dealing; and cash management services.

